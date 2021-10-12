Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to report sales of $165.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.30 million and the highest is $167.00 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $114.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $632.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $630.99 million to $634.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $845.97 million, with estimates ranging from $800.90 million to $870.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million.

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.97.

Shares of NET traded up $6.67 on Thursday, hitting $150.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,138,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,756. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.62. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.21 and a beta of 0.03.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,465.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $2,135,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 713,130 shares of company stock worth $84,736,624. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

