Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 130,305 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130,305 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Shopify worth $152,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,357.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $875.00 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,475.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,354.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.