Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,573,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,439 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $124,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Pinterest by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.67 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $65.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 54,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $2,873,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,813 shares of company stock valued at $42,387,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

