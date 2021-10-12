Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,409,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $144,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 23.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,537,000 after buying an additional 557,675 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 16.6% in the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,827,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,167,000 after buying an additional 260,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,252,000 after buying an additional 85,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,111,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

OneMain stock opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

