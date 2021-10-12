Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 74,514 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,514 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.92% of StoneCo worth $190,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in StoneCo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STNE. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. New Street Research began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.25. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

