Clarity Financial LLC Sells 295 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clarity Financial LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,232,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,974,288,000 after purchasing an additional 707,690 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

Shares of DIS opened at $173.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.46, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.