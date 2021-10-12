Clarity Financial LLC Has $127,000 Stock Position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Clarity Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,487 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,942,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,456,000 after acquiring an additional 225,392 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFIN. TheStreet raised American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $989.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

