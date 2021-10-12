Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.26.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,506,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,952. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.