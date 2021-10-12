Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,823 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of IMAX worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,293,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the first quarter valued at $8,643,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter worth $7,144,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,509,000 after buying an additional 341,440 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 310.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 304,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IMAX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.77. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

