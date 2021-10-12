Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.50 Per Share

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on C. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.97.

C stock opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

