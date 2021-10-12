Citigroup Inc. Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,139 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Pampa Energía worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAM. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth $182,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pampa Energía by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.59. Pampa Energía S.A. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $20.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.17. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

