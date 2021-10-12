Citigroup Inc. Has $665,000 Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 81.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSP. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 160.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 52.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 25.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 84.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

SSP stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $565.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.50 million. Research analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

