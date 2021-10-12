Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 698.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,531 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

HVT opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $620.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $249.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.90 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.