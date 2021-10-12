Citigroup Inc. Buys 6,345 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after acquiring an additional 26,055 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 419,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 11,291.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 166,669 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 307.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 58,445 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

NYSE SNP opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $2.4742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.54%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP).

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.