Citigroup Inc. Buys 113,256 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 1,997.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 113,256 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth $113,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 35.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

FLDM stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fluidigm Co. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.93 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 33.27% and a negative net margin of 40.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

