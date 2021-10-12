Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Mirova

Mirova raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,706,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,146,000 after purchasing an additional 34,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cigna by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,105,000 after purchasing an additional 398,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,023,000 after acquiring an additional 210,003 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,489. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.44. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $160.37 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

