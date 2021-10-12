Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Shares Up 18.4%

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC) were up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 5,433,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 6,422,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of C$374.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.87.

About Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network including seven electric arc furnace (“EAF”) mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.