CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get CI Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on CI Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

CI Financial stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.60. 24,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,985. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CI Financial (CIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.