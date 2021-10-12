Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 106.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,878 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 616.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.38. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,130.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHWY. Wedbush reduced their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $941,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

