ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Gap Down to $40.50

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.50, but opened at $39.68. ChemoCentryx shares last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 37,737 shares changing hands.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised ChemoCentryx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.46.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at $1,990,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 436,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

