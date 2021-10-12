Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $0.84 on Monday. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a market cap of $38.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.22.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,346,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

