CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.73.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $60.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,140,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $63.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 144.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,906,000 after buying an additional 2,316,929 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,344,000. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 18.7% during the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,235,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,915,000 after acquiring an additional 666,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,883,000 after acquiring an additional 571,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

