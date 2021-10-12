Centrifuge (CFG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.69 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 12th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $169.10 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $1.56 or 0.00002786 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00060297 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00122231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00076935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,009.07 or 1.00249191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.26 or 0.06193424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,629,923 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.