Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,456. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.63. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 111,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 51,014 shares during the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.