Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $600.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

