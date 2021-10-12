Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $140.25

Shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $140.25 and last traded at $143.99, with a volume of 281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.63.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.69 and a 200-day moving average of $170.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)
Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.
Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.