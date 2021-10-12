carVertical Price Hits $0.0009 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One carVertical coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. carVertical has a market cap of $7.20 million and $500,504.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 38% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.00216318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00094085 BTC.

carVertical Profile

CV is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

Buying and Selling carVertical

