Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 35,040 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Carter’s worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after buying an additional 538,330 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 317.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 44.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,514,000 after purchasing an additional 361,676 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 32.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,031,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,774,000 after purchasing an additional 252,324 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 690,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

CRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

