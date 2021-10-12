Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 79.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carriage Services by 102.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth about $240,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSV stock opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

