Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €17.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Carrefour in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.90 ($17.53) target price on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.26 ($21.48).

Shares of EPA CA opened at €15.57 ($18.31) on Tuesday. Carrefour has a one year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a one year high of €23.68 ($27.86). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.23.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

