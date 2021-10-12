Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$7.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CS. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capstone Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.81.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of CS traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.31. 323,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.20.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$257.29 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 135,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$718,396.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 444,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,367,118.04. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 255,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total transaction of C$1,405,936.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,648,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,086,612.11. Insiders have sold a total of 1,137,290 shares of company stock worth $6,179,613 over the last three months.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.