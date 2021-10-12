CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,233,000 after buying an additional 255,696 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 542.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.14.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $123.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.97.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

