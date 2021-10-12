CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 557,281 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2,698.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 77,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS stock opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.