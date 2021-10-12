CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases New Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,435,000. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,682,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,173,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,223,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOFI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

