CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 1,390 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

