CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $265,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,677 shares of company stock worth $5,912,938 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.39.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

