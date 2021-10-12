CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,637,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39,849 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 77,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Truist Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 457,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 38,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in Truist Financial by 41.9% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 36,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

