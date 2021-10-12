Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,192,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Capri by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,551,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Capri by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,024,000 after buying an additional 50,705 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Capri by 185.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,703,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 40.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,562,000 after acquiring an additional 676,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.76.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.08.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

