Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) shares traded up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.54. 336,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,503,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

