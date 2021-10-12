Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Rapid7 by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Rapid7 by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. FBN Securities started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

Rapid7 stock opened at $115.55 on Tuesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.85.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,883 shares of company stock worth $4,045,688 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

