Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $88.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland

