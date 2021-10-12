Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TUR. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,505,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 457.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,130 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 313.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TUR stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

