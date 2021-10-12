Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $143,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 112,649 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $19.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

