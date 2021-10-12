Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $202,000 Stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 32.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 65,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 54,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at about $344,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASG opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

