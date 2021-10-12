Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 258 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.06. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.77 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.79.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $125,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,677.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WOR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.