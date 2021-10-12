Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 18,120 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agenus were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGEN. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Agenus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 325,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Agenus by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Agenus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Agenus by 2,688.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 302,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Agenus news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agenus stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

