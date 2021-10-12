California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 57,311 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,557,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 57,311 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.76% of Amphenol worth $311,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Amphenol by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Amphenol by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $77.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

