California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 23,607 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 773,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,607 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $293,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after buying an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,855,000 after buying an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after buying an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,997,000 after buying an additional 130,596 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.59.

NYSE:GS opened at $385.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $398.26 and its 200-day moving average is $373.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.