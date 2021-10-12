California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 227,087 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,135,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227,087 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Morgan Stanley worth $287,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $97.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.71 and its 200-day moving average is $92.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

