California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 810,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,980 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cigna were worth $192,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.4% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.8% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.8% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

CI stock opened at $203.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $160.37 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

